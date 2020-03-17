StockMarketWire.com - Aviation and engineering group Stobart said it had entered into detailed discussions to possibly sell a minority stake in London Southend Airport.
The company said it had noted press speculation regarding a potential sale of 25% of the asset.
Stobart said it had been in detailed discussions for several months with a 'potential strategic airport development partner'.
The party had indicated a headline value for London Southend Airport of between £700-800m,' it added.
'No acceptable terms have been agreed and discussions have since been put on hold while both parties navigate the current COVID-19 outbreak,' Stobart said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
