StockMarketWire.com - Computer vision technology company Seeing Machines said it was withdrawing its current revenue guidance due to the spreading coronavirus.
The company also said it was implementing contingency plans and cost containment initiatives designed to maximise its 'cash runway'.
Seeing Machines said there was currently no indication the outbreak would impact its automotive order book.
However, it said business interruptions for fleet customers, resulting indecision on capital expenditure, as well as potential increased supply chain pressure, would likely have a significant impact on installation rates and future sales over the coming months.
At 8:02am: [LON:SEE] Seeing Machines Ltd share price was -0.24p at 1.72p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
