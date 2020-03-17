StockMarketWire.com - Dixons Carphone said it would close standalone Carphone Warehouse stores in the UK as the electric goods company looked to focus on selling mobile devices and connectivity through its 305 big Currys PCWorld stores and online.
The 531 standalone Carphone Warehouse stores in the UK, representing 8% of Dixons Carphone's total UK selling space, would close on 3 April 2020.
The company said it expected to find new roles for almost 40% of affected employees, but conceded that as many 2,900 would lose their jobs.
'Today's announcement is an essential next step in Dixons Carphone's turnaround of its mobile business as part of its strategy outlined in December 2018, to return this part of the business, which will make a £90m loss this year, to profitability,' the company said.
'Later this year, the business will launch its new mobile customer offer. This will better reflect what customers want: flexibility, transparency, and value,' it added.
The move would bring in positive cashflow of around £200m, with cash costs of the restructuring expected to be around £220m.
The mobile restructuring would have no impact on any of the group's transformation or medium-term guidance to deliver over £1bn of cumulative free-cash-flow up to and including 2023/24, Dixons Carphone said.
Looking ahead, the company said it was on track to meet its annual adjusted pre-tax profit guidance of £210m despite the headwind to profit from Dixons Travel and currency translation, as well as for net debt to be lower year-on-year, but also added it was 'aware the situation may change over the final weeks of the financial year.'
