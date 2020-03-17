StockMarketWire.com - Energy utility Centrica said it had appointed its finance director Chris O’Shea as interim chief executive with immediate effect.
The company also confirmed the appointment of Scott Wheway as its chairman, effective immediately.
Wheway had been a non-executive director of Centrica since 2016 and acting chairman since 12 February 2020, and was a 'well-qualified successor to Charles Berry, it added. At 8:53am: [LON:CNA] Centrica PLC share price was -1.23p at 41.11p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
