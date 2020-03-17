StockMarketWire.com - Luxury handbag maker Mulberry said creative director Johnny Coca was leaving at the end of March, having served in the role for five years.
His last collection for Mulberry would be for the 2021 spring and summer.
The company said it had begun the process of finding a successor.
'I would like to thank Johnny for everything he has contributed to the brand over the past five years,' chief executive Thierry Andretta said.
'Johnny's creative vision has been a key element in delivering our strategy to develop Mulberry as an international luxury lifestyle brand.'
At 9:02am: [LON:MUL] Mulberry Group PLC share price was -1.75p at 140p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
