StockMarketWire.com - Smart meter installer Smart Metering Systems booked a 2% rise in annual profit, as it boosted revenue from meter rental and data contracts.
Pre-tax profit for the year through December increased to £5.5m, up from £5.4m on-year.
The company's net profit fell 11% to £4.0m owing to a higher tax bill.
Revenue rose 16% to £114.3m and pre-exceptional earnings before, interest, tax, deprecation and amortisation climbed 14% to £58.9m.
Smart Metering Systems declared a full-year dividend of 6.88p per share, up 15% on-year.
At 9:27am: [LON:SMS] Smart Metering Systems PLC share price was +61.25p at 631.25p
