StockMarketWire.com - Good Energy said it had renewed an agreement with Orsted to source offshore wind power for its customers for a further three years.
Under the agreement, Good Energy could also increase the offtake in years 2 and 3 to 17% and 28% respectively.
'The agreement between Orsted and Good Energy continues to secure 12% of the output of the 210MW Westermost Rough Wind Farm, located in the North Sea 8km off the Yorkshire coast and operated from Ørsted's base in Grimsby,' the company said,
Westermost Rough was owned by Orsted, the Green Investment Group (GIG) and a consortium comprising GIG, Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 5 (MEIF5) and the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS).
At 9:30am: [LON:GOOD] Good Energy Group Plc share price was -3.5p at 142.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
