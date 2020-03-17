StockMarketWire.com - Water saving technology company Xeros Technology said it had signed a joint development agreement with 'a global leader in commercial laundry solutions' that it did not name.
The pact would have the aim of incorporating the Xeros's microplastic filtration system into the partner's commercial washing machines.
At 9:39am: [LON:XSG] Xeros Technology Group Plc share price was +0.07p at 0.42p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: