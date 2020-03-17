StockMarketWire.com - Dietary supplements company OptiBiotix Health said it had entered into a one-year exclusive distribution agreement with Lebanon-based Prosperous Pharma.
The agreement granted Prosperous exclusive rights to distribute and commercialise OptiBiotix's SlimBiome product in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, Egypt, Lebanon and co-exclusive rights for the United Arab Emirates.
The duration of the contract could be extended if certain conditions were met.
At 9:45am: [LON:OPTI] Optibiotix Health Plc share price was +2.25p at 29.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
