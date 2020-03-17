StockMarketWire.com - Doorstop lender Morses Club said chief financial officer Andrew Hayward had stood down, with immediate effect.
Current director Andy Thomson would assume the role on an interim basis.
The board has commenced a process to appoint a permanent successor,' Morses Club said.
At 9:49am: [LON:MCL] Morses Club Plc share price was -10.5p at 35.5p
