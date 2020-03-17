StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Ocado Group                             1362.00      +10.46%
Antofagasta                              680.80       +9.70%
Flutter Entertainment                   6013.00       +5.31%
Admiral Group                           2120.00       +4.59%
Bhp Group                               1087.40       +4.44%
Compass Group                            918.50      -18.10%
M&G                                       94.23      -13.87%
Tui AG                                   271.75      -13.51%
Jd Sports Fashion                        360.90      -13.49%
Itv                                       65.06      -13.07%

FTSE 250
Contourglobal                            164.90      +20.72%
Dixons Carphone                           74.25      +18.88%
Fisher (James) & Sons                   1607.00      +14.30%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding      158.68      +10.31%
Hunting                                  197.50       +9.42%
Marston's                                 20.75      -26.99%
Cineworld Group                           28.79      -23.25%
National Express Group                   153.70      -22.30%
Pollen Street Secured Lending            519.00      -18.91%
Elementis                                 37.15      -16.74%

FTSE 350
Contourglobal                            164.90      +20.72%
Dixons Carphone                           74.25      +18.88%
Fisher (James) & Sons                   1607.00      +14.30%
Ocado Group                             1362.00      +10.46%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding      158.68      +10.31%
Marston's                                 20.75      -26.99%
Cineworld Group                           28.79      -23.25%
National Express Group                   153.70      -22.30%
Pollen Street Secured Lending            519.00      -18.91%
Compass Group                            918.50      -18.10%

AIM
IndigoVision Group                       385.00     +117.51%
RedT Energy                                0.82      +26.92%
Xeros Technology Group                     0.42      +20.00%
Victoria Oil & Gas                         3.40      +17.24%
Permanent TSB Group Holdings               0.67      +12.61%
Itaconix                                   0.35      -73.08%
Morses Club                               16.50      -64.13%
Echo Energy                                0.30      -53.85%
Shield Therapeutics                       57.00      -41.84%
Immotion Group                             1.60      -39.62%

Overall Market
IndigoVision Group                       385.00     +117.51%
RedT Energy                                0.82      +26.92%
Contourglobal                            164.90      +20.72%
Xeros Technology Group                     0.42      +20.00%
Dixons Carphone                           74.25      +18.88%
Itaconix                                   0.35      -73.08%
Morses Club                               16.50      -64.13%
Ashley (Laura) Holdings                    0.40      -59.16%
Echo Energy                                0.30      -53.85%
Shield Therapeutics                       57.00      -41.84%