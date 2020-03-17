FTSE 100 Ocado Group 1362.00 +10.46% Antofagasta 680.80 +9.70% Flutter Entertainment 6013.00 +5.31% Admiral Group 2120.00 +4.59% Bhp Group 1087.40 +4.44% Compass Group 918.50 -18.10% M&G 94.23 -13.87% Tui AG 271.75 -13.51% Jd Sports Fashion 360.90 -13.49% Itv 65.06 -13.07% FTSE 250 Contourglobal 164.90 +20.72% Dixons Carphone 74.25 +18.88% Fisher (James) & Sons 1607.00 +14.30% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 158.68 +10.31% Hunting 197.50 +9.42% Marston's 20.75 -26.99% Cineworld Group 28.79 -23.25% National Express Group 153.70 -22.30% Pollen Street Secured Lending 519.00 -18.91% Elementis 37.15 -16.74% FTSE 350 Contourglobal 164.90 +20.72% Dixons Carphone 74.25 +18.88% Fisher (James) & Sons 1607.00 +14.30% Ocado Group 1362.00 +10.46% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 158.68 +10.31% Marston's 20.75 -26.99% Cineworld Group 28.79 -23.25% National Express Group 153.70 -22.30% Pollen Street Secured Lending 519.00 -18.91% Compass Group 918.50 -18.10% AIM IndigoVision Group 385.00 +117.51% RedT Energy 0.82 +26.92% Xeros Technology Group 0.42 +20.00% Victoria Oil & Gas 3.40 +17.24% Permanent TSB Group Holdings 0.67 +12.61% Itaconix 0.35 -73.08% Morses Club 16.50 -64.13% Echo Energy 0.30 -53.85% Shield Therapeutics 57.00 -41.84% Immotion Group 1.60 -39.62% Overall Market IndigoVision Group 385.00 +117.51% RedT Energy 0.82 +26.92% Contourglobal 164.90 +20.72% Xeros Technology Group 0.42 +20.00% Dixons Carphone 74.25 +18.88% Itaconix 0.35 -73.08% Morses Club 16.50 -64.13% Ashley (Laura) Holdings 0.40 -59.16% Echo Energy 0.30 -53.85% Shield Therapeutics 57.00 -41.84%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 11:00
