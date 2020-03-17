FTSE 100 Ocado Group 1330.25 +7.89% Antofagasta 658.70 +6.14% Reckitt Benckiser Group 5590.00 +5.47% Admiral Group 2130.00 +5.08% Standard Chartered 462.65 +4.67% Smiths Group 835.80 -13.06% Ferguson 4523.50 -12.67% Tui AG 274.90 -12.51% Taylor Wimpey 114.15 -12.46% Jd Sports Fashion 366.60 -12.13% FTSE 250 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 169.38 +17.75% Dixons Carphone 72.15 +15.51% Contourglobal 157.20 +15.08% Energean Oil & Gas 364.00 +9.97% Hunting 196.25 +8.73% Marston's 20.46 -28.01% Elementis 32.50 -27.16% Cineworld Group 27.73 -26.07% Go-Ahead Group 530.25 -25.21% Firstgroup 30.09 -24.78% FTSE 350 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 169.38 +17.75% Dixons Carphone 72.15 +15.51% Contourglobal 157.20 +15.08% Energean Oil & Gas 364.00 +9.97% Hunting 196.25 +8.73% Marston's 20.46 -28.01% Elementis 32.50 -27.16% Cineworld Group 27.73 -26.07% Go-Ahead Group 530.25 -25.21% Firstgroup 30.09 -24.78% AIM IndigoVision Group 385.00 +117.51% Tertiary Minerals 0.38 +26.67% Xeros Technology Group 0.42 +20.00% Victoria Oil & Gas 3.45 +18.97% RedT Energy 0.75 +15.38% Itaconix 0.35 -73.08% Echo Energy 0.33 -50.00% Nu-oil And Gas 0.02 -43.75% Shield Therapeutics 57.50 -41.33% Kosmos Energy 45.10 -40.26% Overall Market IndigoVision Group 385.00 +117.51% Tertiary Minerals 0.38 +26.67% Xeros Technology Group 0.42 +20.00% Victoria Oil & Gas 3.45 +18.97% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 169.38 +17.75% Itaconix 0.35 -73.08% Echo Energy 0.33 -50.00% Nu-oil And Gas 0.02 -43.75% Shield Therapeutics 57.50 -41.33% Kosmos Energy 45.10 -40.26%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 13:00
StockMarketWire.com -