FTSE 100
Ocado Group                             1330.25       +7.89%
Antofagasta                              658.70       +6.14%
Reckitt Benckiser Group                 5590.00       +5.47%
Admiral Group                           2130.00       +5.08%
Standard Chartered                       462.65       +4.67%
Smiths Group                             835.80      -13.06%
Ferguson                                4523.50      -12.67%
Tui AG                                   274.90      -12.51%
Taylor Wimpey                            114.15      -12.46%
Jd Sports Fashion                        366.60      -12.13%

FTSE 250
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding      169.38      +17.75%
Dixons Carphone                           72.15      +15.51%
Contourglobal                            157.20      +15.08%
Energean Oil & Gas                       364.00       +9.97%
Hunting                                  196.25       +8.73%
Marston's                                 20.46      -28.01%
Elementis                                 32.50      -27.16%
Cineworld Group                           27.73      -26.07%
Go-Ahead Group                           530.25      -25.21%
Firstgroup                                30.09      -24.78%

FTSE 350
AIM
IndigoVision Group                       385.00     +117.51%
Tertiary Minerals                          0.38      +26.67%
Xeros Technology Group                     0.42      +20.00%
Victoria Oil & Gas                         3.45      +18.97%
RedT Energy                                0.75      +15.38%
Itaconix                                   0.35      -73.08%
Echo Energy                                0.33      -50.00%
Nu-oil And Gas                             0.02      -43.75%
Shield Therapeutics                       57.50      -41.33%
Kosmos Energy                             45.10      -40.26%

Overall Market
