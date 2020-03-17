StockMarketWire.com - Cinema group Everyman Media said it was closing all of its venues after the UK government advised people to avoid entertainment hubs to prevent to spread of the novel coronanvirus.
The company said trading over recent days had been impacted by COVID-19 and the delay of major movie releases.
'Following guidance provided by the UK government yesterday, the board of Everyman has taken the decision to close its venues to guests until further notice,' Everyman said.
The company added that it had cut costs and postponed news sites, refurbishments and other capital expenditures products to weather the storm.
The health of our staff and our customers is the boards highest priority.
'The group has significant headroom in its loan facility and is in dialogue with its lenders on covenants to maintain liquidity through this period of uncertainty,' Everyman said.
At 1:08pm: [LON:EMAN] Everyman Media Group Plc share price was -11p at 70p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: