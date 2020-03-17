StockMarketWire.com - Immunodiagnostics group Oncimmune said a UK government body had concluded its blood test for detection of lung cancer could successfully aid early diagnosis in high risk patients.
The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) had reviewd the the company's EarlyCDT test.
NICE had also prepared a Medtech Innovation Briefing providing advice that would be available to all NHS England clinicians, managers and procurement professionals.
The briefing was intended to support NHS commissioners and staff considering using new medical or diagnostic technologies.
'On behalf of the 35,000 people in the UK who lose their lives each year to lung cancer, we welcome the findings of this NICE review and its consequential advice to all NHS England clinicians, managers and procurement professionals,' chief executive Adam M Hill said.
'Our EarlyCDT Lung test offers the opportunity to find lung cancer at the very earliest stage with a simple, non-invasive blood test.'
'We are ready to work with the NHS to make this test available to anyone who has a risk of developing lung cancer thereby enabling them to get treatment earlier and improve their chances of recovery and survival.'
At 1:19pm: [LON:ONC] Oncimmune Holdings Plc share price was -2p at 40p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
