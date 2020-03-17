StockMarketWire.com - Optical components manufacturer Gooch & Housego said it had temporarily closed its facility in Fremont, California facility until 7 April in the wake of government moves to combat the coronavirus.
Th decision followed a legal order issued by the public health officers of Alameda county requiring all residents to shelter at home for three weeks beginning 17 March.
'During this period staff from the Fremont facility who are able to homework will do so,' Gooch & Housego said.
'This action will shift the balance of revenue generated at our Fremont site to an increased second-half weighting.'
At 1:28pm: [LON:GHH] Gooch Housego PLC share price was -100p at 830p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
