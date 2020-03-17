StockMarketWire.com - Online competition organiser Best of the Best said it was trading ahead of market guidance in respect to both full-year profit and revenue.
The company said a strong start to the year reported during its interim results had continued.
'The board has continued to drive investment across all marketing channels and this increased spend has led to a rise in customer engagement and new customer acquisition,' Best of the Best said.
'As such, the company is pleased to advise that it is currently trading ahead of market guidance, as updated on 30 January 2020, in respect of both full year revenue and profit.'
At 1:33pm: [LON:BOTB] Best Of The Best Plc share price was +20p at 395p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: