StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure India said it was too early to tell how much the coronavirs would impact the performance of its Distribution Logistics Infrastructure port asset in India.
The company said the primary market impact had been an overall reduction in the flow of export-import goods between India and China, with such changes impacting the cycling balance of containers.
'Reduced movements of goods and raw materials between China and India has impacted some of DLI's customers' inventories and therefore production and shipping,' the company sad.
'The changes in the balance of movements of goods, as a result of the global pandemic, are resulting in bottlenecks as empty containers need to be repositioned to meet domestic and export shipments.'
'In particular, a current lack of available empty containers is having an impact on Indian hinterland exporters.'
'The group anticipates that this trend will become more evident across the Indian domestic market, which imports raw materials from China, in the near term.'
'It is too early for the board to quantify the potential future impacts of the global pandemic.'
'Despite the progress at its terminals made during the 2020 first quarter, DLI management anticipate ongoing volatility with freight volume and container cycles, given the current and potential future impacts of the global pandemic.'
At 1:52pm: [LON:IIP] Infrastructure India PLC share price was -0.35p at 0.95p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
