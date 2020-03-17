StockMarketWire.com - Resources company Atalaya Mining maintained its annual production guidance for 2020 and said activities were continuing at its Proyecto Riotinto operation in Spain.
The company, however, said it was also conscious of the rapid outbreak of the Coronavirus and the evolving measures being imposed to reduce its spread by the Spanish government.
'The recently imposed national restrictions have not impacted the company`s operations but the potential future impact of these restrictions is unknown,' Atalaya Mining said.
'The company will update the market in due course as necessary.'
At 1:56pm: [LON:ATYM] Atalaya Mining PLC share price was +2.5p at 104p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: