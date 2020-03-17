StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Ocado Group                             1333.75       +8.17%
Antofagasta                              660.90       +6.49%
Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V.              6297.50       +6.11%
Reckitt Benckiser Group                 5620.50       +6.05%
National Grid                            912.15       +5.60%
Jd Sports Fashion                        352.60      -15.48%
Itv                                       64.62      -13.66%
Tui AG                                   273.15      -13.06%
Carnival                                 973.80      -13.05%
Smiths Group                             843.80      -12.23%

FTSE 250
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding      183.05      +27.25%
Dixons Carphone                           72.14      +15.50%
Contourglobal                            155.80      +14.06%
Energean Oil & Gas                       371.00      +12.08%
Ferrexpo                                 118.25       +9.59%
Cineworld Group                           26.09      -30.45%
Marston's                                 20.01      -29.59%
Elementis                                 32.09      -28.08%
Firstgroup                                30.64      -23.40%
National Express Group                   152.25      -23.03%

FTSE 350
AIM
IndigoVision Group                       385.00     +117.51%
Xeros Technology Group                     0.42      +20.00%
Victoria Oil & Gas                         3.45      +18.97%
Tertiary Minerals                          0.34      +13.33%
RedT Energy                                0.72      +11.54%
Escape Hunt                                1.75      -77.42%
Itaconix                                   0.35      -73.08%
Echo Energy                                0.33      -50.00%
Nu-oil And Gas                             0.02      -43.75%
Shield Therapeutics                       57.50      -41.33%

Overall Market
