FTSE 100 Ocado Group 1333.75 +8.17% Antofagasta 660.90 +6.49% Just Eat Takeaway.Com N.V. 6297.50 +6.11% Reckitt Benckiser Group 5620.50 +6.05% National Grid 912.15 +5.60% Jd Sports Fashion 352.60 -15.48% Itv 64.62 -13.66% Tui AG 273.15 -13.06% Carnival 973.80 -13.05% Smiths Group 843.80 -12.23% FTSE 250 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 183.05 +27.25% Dixons Carphone 72.14 +15.50% Contourglobal 155.80 +14.06% Energean Oil & Gas 371.00 +12.08% Ferrexpo 118.25 +9.59% Cineworld Group 26.09 -30.45% Marston's 20.01 -29.59% Elementis 32.09 -28.08% Firstgroup 30.64 -23.40% National Express Group 152.25 -23.03% FTSE 350 Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 183.05 +27.25% Dixons Carphone 72.14 +15.50% Contourglobal 155.80 +14.06% Energean Oil & Gas 371.00 +12.08% Ferrexpo 118.25 +9.59% Cineworld Group 26.09 -30.45% Marston's 20.01 -29.59% Elementis 32.09 -28.08% Firstgroup 30.64 -23.40% National Express Group 152.25 -23.03% AIM IndigoVision Group 385.00 +117.51% Xeros Technology Group 0.42 +20.00% Victoria Oil & Gas 3.45 +18.97% Tertiary Minerals 0.34 +13.33% RedT Energy 0.72 +11.54% Escape Hunt 1.75 -77.42% Itaconix 0.35 -73.08% Echo Energy 0.33 -50.00% Nu-oil And Gas 0.02 -43.75% Shield Therapeutics 57.50 -41.33% Overall Market IndigoVision Group 385.00 +117.51% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 183.05 +27.25% Xeros Technology Group 0.42 +20.00% Victoria Oil & Gas 3.45 +18.97% Mccoll's Retail Group 18.00 +16.13% Escape Hunt 1.75 -77.42% Itaconix 0.35 -73.08% Echo Energy 0.33 -50.00% Nu-oil And Gas 0.02 -43.75% Shield Therapeutics 57.50 -41.33%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
StockMarketWire.com -