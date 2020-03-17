StockMarketWire.com - Kibo Energy said its 5 megawatt Bordersley gas-fired power plant in the UK would no longer be able to be commissioned by the end of March due to the coronavirus.
The plant was being developed by 60%-owned subsidiary Mast Energy Developments (MED), which countsedItaly's AB Impianti as a joint development partner.
AB, ased near Milan, had to temporarily halt operations amid a government lockdown to contain the disease's spread, though its team was now working remotely.
'MED and AB continue to progress activity as much as possible but at present cannot advise on revised timings as a result of the ongoing impact coronavirus continues to have,' Kibo Energy said.
'Further updates will be made as soon as the company has further clarity to do so.'
