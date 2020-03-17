StockMarketWire.com - Highland Gold Mining said subsidiary AO Mnogovershinnoye had received an exploration licence for the Krasnaya Gorka deposit.
The deposit was a greenfield site, located in the Nikolaevsk district of Russia's Khabarovsk region.
The licence was issued for a period of seven years by the Far Eastern District Department for Subsoil Use.
At 2:08pm: [LON:HGM] Highland Gold Mining LD share price was -9.75p at 161.75p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: