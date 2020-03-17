StockMarketWire.com - Cambridge Cognition, which develops digital solutions to assess brain health, said it had won a contract for three studies with a new pharmaceutical client with a combined value to the company of £1.37m.
Contract delivery was expected to be over a two-year period.
Cambridge Cognition would provide the client, which it didn't name, with a single vendor solution for all three studies, managing the procurement of licences, device provision, cognitive assessments and a platform for data acquisition.
At 2:12pm: [LON:COG] Cambridge Cognition Holdings share price was +1.7p at 21.3p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: