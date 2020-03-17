StockMarketWire.com - Digital marketing group Eagle Eye Solutions posted a narrower first-half loss after its revenue rose by more than a quarter.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through December amounted to £0.63m, compared to losses of £1.89m on-year.
Revenue rose 26% to £10.1m.
Eagle Eye said the second half had gotten off to a positive start, in line with its expectations.
It was also monitoring the impact of COVID-19 and reviewing and updating business continuity plans accordingly, with operations 'well set up to facilitate remote working'.
At 2:42pm: [LON:EYE] Eagle Eye Solutions Group Plc share price was +8.5p at 132p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: