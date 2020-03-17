StockMarketWire.com - Television broadcaster ITV said it would not lose any sponsorship revenue as a result of UEFA's decision to postpone the 2020 European Football Championship until 2021.
The direct impact of the decision would be to reduce ITV's schedule costs in 2020 by £40m-to-£50m, including the cost of replacement programming.
'There will be no loss of sponsorship revenue as the tournament is pre-sponsored,' the company said.
'We look forward to broadcasting the Euros and providing a significant marketing opportunity for advertisers in 2021, a year which does not have any other large sports tournament.'
ITV said it continued to closely monitor the implications of the coronavirus and would update the market further as appropriate.
'Our priority remains to protect our people,' it said.
'Currently ITV's guidance for March and April advertising revenue has not changed.'
'As we stated at the full year results, ITV has good access to liquidity.'
'We have £830m of undrawn facilities and no bond repayments until September 2022.'
