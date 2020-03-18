StockMarketWire.com - Iron ore pellet producer Ferrexpo reported a climb in profit on rising sales at higher prices.
For the 12 months ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax profit increased by 18% to $459.6m and revenue rose by 18% US$1.5bn on-year.
The increase in revenue was principally driven by a 17% increase in Ferrexpo's realised free on board price and an increase in pellet sales volumes, the company said.
'During first quarter of 2020, COVID-19 began causing disruption to Chinese supply chains impacting the distribution networks of steel producers and their customers,' said Ferrexpo.
'This could result in short-term volatility for the iron ore market as high levels of steel inventory, built up during this period, are released into the supply chain once normal operations resume,' it added. 'Early signs are indicating that the Chinese economy is beginning to recover from the peak of the COVID-19 virus.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
