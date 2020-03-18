StockMarketWire.com - Super market group J Sainsbury said it welcomed the UK government's move to grant retail, hospitality and leisure businesses a business rates 'holiday' over the next 12 months.
The company said it paid UK business rates of £567m in the financial year to 9 March 2019, of which around £500m related to stores.
'We welcome the support for these businesses and we are awaiting further clarification on the details of this change,' Sainsbury's said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
