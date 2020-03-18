StockMarketWire.com - Convenience food producer Greencore said it continued to trade 'broadly in line' with its expectations, and also said demand was holding up well as the spread of the Covid-19 virus in the UK gathered pace.
'The group is more than five months into FY20 and trading broadly in line with original expectations,' the company said, adding that its 'supply chain and production network have remained fully operational'.
'The group's cash generation has proceeded broadly in line with plan,' Greencore added.
'The group retains substantial financial headroom, with significant access to cash and undrawn committed debt facilities and with no maturities in any facilities in the next 18 months.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
