StockMarketWire.com - Financial services support provider MJ Hudson reported wider losses as higher costs weighed on performance.
For the six months ended 31 December 2019, pre-tax losses widened to £2.3m from £1.7m on-year as revenue fell 1.2% to £11.1m.
Looking ahead, the company said new business momentum within the alternatives sector continued to drive its growth and recent acquisitions were integrating well.
'Whilst we remain cautiously confident about our business and the current financial year, we cannot ignore the current risk posed by Coronavirus and its impact on global stock markets and investing, as well as business confidence,' it added.
