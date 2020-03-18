StockMarketWire.com - Consumer goods group PZ Cussons said it had agreed to sell Nigerian dairy business Nutricima to an affiliate of Holland's Royal FrieslandCampina, for an undisclosed sum.
The company also said it had completed the planned sale of Polish personal care brand Luksja.
The Nigerian deal remained subject to local merger clearance.
Executive chairman Caroline Silver said the moves would streamline the group to focus investment on core personal care and beauty brands.
'This will enable us to deliver higher margin earnings, in geographies which can scale, and support the return of the group to sustainable, profitable growth,' he said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: