StockMarketWire.com - Newspaper and magazine distributor Connect warned on profit amid a coronavirus-led hit to its travel and supply business.
It also warned that UEFA's decision to delay the European Football Championship to June next year would hurt the timing of its magazines and card sales.
'Taken together, the impact of these events on the group gives rise to a reduction in the board's expectations for FY2020 full year adjusted pre-tax profit of between £2m and £2.5m,' the company said.
The company forecast the delay of the European Football Championship would dent second half profit by between £1.0m to £1.5m.
Its airline and travel supply business - Dawson Media Direct – had seen a 'marked softening' of demand from its clients amid the virus outbreak, with the business now expected to only breakeven in second half of 2020, representing a reduction in full year profit of around £1m, it added. Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
