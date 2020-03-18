StockMarketWire.com - Hochschild Mining said it had temporarily halted operations at its Inmaculada and Pallancata mines after the Peruvian government recently declared a state of emergency to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The state of emergency took effect on 16 March 2020 and is currently expected to last for a 15-day period after which time, subject to the government indicating its approval, the company intends to resume production at both mines,' the company said.
The San Jose mine in southern Argentina remained in operation, it added.
At 8:45am: [LON:HOC] Hochschild Mining PLC share price was -7.1p at 93.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: