StockMarketWire.com - Pension fund services provider Curtis Banks warned of uncertainty amid the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus after reporting a rise in profit on higher revenue.
For the 12 months to 31 December 2019, pre-tax profit increased by 8% to £10.9m on-year and revenue increased by 6% to £48.9m.
Gross organic growth in own SIPP numbers slowed to 7% from 9% and assets under administration increased by 17.3% to £29.1bn.
'2020 began well with an improvement in the wider market, but the current COVID-19 outbreak has created uncertainty as to the outlook for the remainder of the financial year. It is clear that there will be a level of impact over the coming months, including operational disruption, but we have contingency plans in place for the business and the health of our employees and clients are our main priority,' Curtis Bank said.
