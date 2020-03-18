StockMarketWire.com - Hospital owner Spire Healthcare noted that Britain's National Health Service was planning to buy capacity in independent hospitals in its efforts to combat the new coranavirus.
Spire Healthcare said it continued to provide planned NHS and private care in its hospitals, until the point when the focus switches to supporting the government's efforts in fighting the disease.
'Spire Healthcare remains fully committed to using the resources at its disposal to help the NHS,' the company said.
It also re-posted a letter from NHS chief executive Simon Stevens.
In it, Stevens said: 'Nationally we are now in the process of block-buying capacity in independent hospitals. This should be completed within a fortnight.'
'Their staff and facilities will then be flexibly available to you for urgent surgery, as well as for repurposing their beds, operating theatres and recovery facilities to provide respiratory support for COVID-19 patients.'
Stevens also said that NHS trusts should 'postpone all non-urgent elective operations from 15th April at the latest, for a period of at least three months. However, you also have full local discretion to wind down elective activity over the next 30 days as you see best.'
'In the interim, providers should continue to use all available capacity for elective operations including the independent sector, before COVID constraints curtail such work.'
At 9:04am: [LON:SPI] Spire Healthcare Group share price was -1.67p at 59.78p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
