StockMarketWire.com - Online women's fashion retailer Sosandar warned it would post an annual loss, after a strong sales performance was ground to a halt by the coronaviris.
Sales had almost tripled in the company's fourth quarter though March, though recent uncertainty had led to a significant weakening of sales and margins over the past week.
Annual revenue was now seen at between £9.0m and £9.3m and net losses at between £6.5m and £6.8m.
Sosander said its business had relatively low levels of committed expenditure and would focus on cash preservation, substantially cutting marketing spend.
'Sosandar has a robust balance sheet and expects to end the year with cash in excess of £5m and healthy stock levels to support the business during this unprecedented time,' it added.
At 9:26am: [LON:SOS] Sosandar Plc share price was -4p at 7.25p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
