StockMarketWire.com - Energy and asset support group Sureserve said its financial and operating performance was ahead of market expectations in the first few months of the year.
'In particular, the compliance business, helped by the mild winter, and the smart metering business have continued their momentum from the second half of last year,' chairman Bob Holt said in speech notes for its annual general meeting.
'Whilst the wider economy remains volatile, especially in light of the Covid-19 virus, we believe that Sureserve is well placed to continue to operate as normally as possible.'
'With a focus in the public sector, our services are essential to the communities we serve. We have agreed protocols in place with a number of our clients to deal with this emergency.'
'The health, safety and well-being of our employees and those we serve is of paramount importance.'
At 9:46am: Sureserve Group Plc share price was 31.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
