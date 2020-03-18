StockMarketWire.com - Infrastructure services provider Nexus Infrastructure said sales activities at its sites remained strong, despite the spread of the coronavirus.
'The board confirms today that the results for the group for the year to date are in line with its expectations,' chairman Geoff French said in AGM speech notes.
'While it is too early to determine what the short term impact of the COVID-19 outbreak and market uncertainty will have on the UK economy and construction industry, sales activity on the group's sites currently remains strong.'
'The board is monitoring the situation closely and will provide a further update should there be an impact on the Group's operational or financial position.'
At 9:52am: [LON:NEXS] Nexus Infrastructure Plc share price was 0p at 160p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
