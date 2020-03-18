StockMarketWire.com - Online music retailer Gear4music said it was confident annual results would be at least in line with its expectations and confirmed that it does not expect the Coronavirus outbreak to have an adverse impact on performance.
Supply chains were currently operating as normal, with the company saying it had pre-planned for some disruption by way of 'tactical forward purchasing.'
'We are confident that we hold sufficient inventory to continue serving customers for several months, with additional stock on the way, and the financial resources to secure further inventory as necessary,' it added.
'The group is taking all appropriate precautions to keep people safe while ensuring ongoing operations, and whilst we cannot predict the long-term impact of the outbreak, the group has the benefit of an online business model and is appropriately positioned for the year ahead,' Gear4music said.
At 10:11am: (LON:G4M) Gear4music Holdings Plc share price was -2.5p at 145p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
