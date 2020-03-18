StockMarketWire.com - Online property portal Rightmove said it was offering agency customers a payment deferral option to help mitigate pressure on their business caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
Rightmove said it was too early to give guidance on any impact of COVID-19 on its 2020 financial results.
The company, however, said it expected some agency customers would have concerns about their cash flow until the situation became clearer.
It launched a payment deferral plan of £275 per month for up to six months for qualifying agents.
Rightmove said it had a 'highly cash-generative model' and a 'very strong' balance sheet.
'At Rightmove we are doing everything in our power to rise to the challenges of COVID-19,' chief executive Peter Brooks-Johnson said.
'Our focus, first and foremost, is on protecting the welfare of our employees and our customers.'
'We also continue to run the business with a view to delivering long term, sustainable success and remain focused on the interests of all our stakeholders.'
