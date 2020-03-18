StockMarketWire.com - 
FTSE 100
Ocado Group                             1409.50      +14.31%
Sainsbury (J)                            215.20      +12.08%
Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets               196.80       +9.12%
Standard Chartered                       470.85       +6.53%
Bt Group                                 127.71       +5.37%
Rolls-Royce Holdings                     330.10      -23.23%
Ashtead Group                           1368.50      -23.03%
Meggitt                                  252.30      -20.11%
Barratt Developments                     376.65      -16.30%
Carnival                                 789.90      -16.20%

FTSE 250
Cineworld Group                           33.69      +57.58%
Telecom Plus                            1183.00      +15.30%
Hunting                                  199.35      +10.44%
Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding      187.60      +10.35%
Bakkavor Group                            70.90      +10.09%
National Express Group                    70.50      -46.27%
Wood Group (John)                        136.10      -35.19%
Redrow                                   336.50      -28.86%
Mccarthy & Stone                          72.18      -26.83%
Travis Perkins                           586.40      -26.72%

AIM
Immotion Group                             2.05      +64.00%
Oncimmune Holdings                        53.75      +27.98%
Pure Wafer                                32.00      +23.08%
Xeros Technology Group                     0.49      +20.54%
Ergomed                                  330.00      +17.86%
Itaconix                                   0.35      -73.08%
Arden Partners                             3.50      -50.00%
Sosandar                                   5.75      -48.89%
Firestone Diamonds                         0.08      -46.67%
Joules Group                              44.95      -42.59%

