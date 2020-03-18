FTSE 100 Ocado Group 1409.50 +14.31% Sainsbury (J) 215.20 +12.08% Morrison (Wm) Supermarkets 196.80 +9.12% Standard Chartered 470.85 +6.53% Bt Group 127.71 +5.37% Rolls-Royce Holdings 330.10 -23.23% Ashtead Group 1368.50 -23.03% Meggitt 252.30 -20.11% Barratt Developments 376.65 -16.30% Carnival 789.90 -16.20% FTSE 250 Cineworld Group 33.69 +57.58% Telecom Plus 1183.00 +15.30% Hunting 199.35 +10.44% Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holding 187.60 +10.35% Bakkavor Group 70.90 +10.09% National Express Group 70.50 -46.27% Wood Group (John) 136.10 -35.19% Redrow 336.50 -28.86% Mccarthy & Stone 72.18 -26.83% Travis Perkins 586.40 -26.72% FTSE 350 Cineworld Group 33.69 +57.58% Telecom Plus 1183.00 +15.30% Ocado Group 1409.50 +14.31% Sainsbury (J) 215.20 +12.08% Hunting 199.35 +10.44% National Express Group 70.50 -46.27% Wood Group (John) 136.10 -35.19% Redrow 336.50 -28.86% Mccarthy & Stone 72.18 -26.83% Travis Perkins 586.40 -26.72% AIM Immotion Group 2.05 +64.00% Oncimmune Holdings 53.75 +27.98% Pure Wafer 32.00 +23.08% Xeros Technology Group 0.49 +20.54% Ergomed 330.00 +17.86% Itaconix 0.35 -73.08% Arden Partners 3.50 -50.00% Sosandar 5.75 -48.89% Firestone Diamonds 0.08 -46.67% Joules Group 44.95 -42.59% Overall Market Immotion Group 2.05 +64.00% Cineworld Group 33.69 +57.58% Oncimmune Holdings 53.75 +27.98% Gulf Marine Services 2.72 +23.64% Pure Wafer 32.00 +23.08% Itaconix 0.35 -73.08% Arden Partners 3.50 -50.00% Sosandar 5.75 -48.89% Firestone Diamonds 0.08 -46.67% National Express Group 70.50 -46.27%
Market Movers - Top risers and fallers at 14:00
