StockMarketWire.com - Arc Minerals said it had agreed to sell its Casa Mining unit to Golden Square Equity Partners for up to $50m, mostly in the form of potential royalty payments.
Casa, of which Arc owned 99.4%, owned 73.8% of the Akyanga gold deposit in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Arc would receive $5m in the form of a loan maturing on 19 March 2021.
The buyer had also agreed to royalty payments to Arc of up to $45m, based on potential gold production of the projects and interests that were held by Casa.
Arc said it had ensured that it had security over 100% of the Casa shares being sold in the event of non-payment of the loan note.
'While the purchaser has provided certain documentation to Arc in respect of underlying investments there can be no guarantee that the loan note will be repaid,' it added.
The payment of any royalty would depend upon Casa becoming a gold producer and that in turn would depend upon Casa raising significant amounts of additional funding, the successful completion of studies and the granting of the required permits.
