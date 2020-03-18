StockMarketWire.com - Respiratory disease focused Synairgen said it had received expedited regulatory approvals to conduct a trial of an inhaled formulation to treat COVID-19 patients.
The approvals for SNG001, a formulation of interferon-beta-1a, had been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and Health Research Authority (HRA).
Interferon beta was a naturally occurring protein, which orchestrated the body's antiviral responses.
There was evidence, the company said, that deficiency in IFN-beta production by the lung could explain the enhanced susceptibility of at-risk patient groups to developing severe lung disease during respiratory viral infections.
'SNG001 could prove to have an important role to play in outbreaks such as the current COVID-19 epidemic, particularly in respect of the population at highest risk of being severely affected by this and similar viruses,' Synairgen said.
The company's phase II trial in COVID-19 patients, expected to commence imminently, would will be a double-blind, placebo-controlled trial.
Its pilot phase would involve 100 COVID-19 patients and take place across a number of NHS trusts.
The company said it had been approached by, and was in discussion with, a number of other medical, scientific, and governmental bodies -- in the UK, US and internationally -- seeking to investigate novel therapeutics in the COVID-19 area. 'We have worked intensively with the relevant authorities and collaborators to enable SNG001 to be assessed in COVID-19 patients,' chief executive Richard Marsden said.
'SNG001 has been well tolerated in clinical trials in over 200 respiratory patients to date and has accelerated lung function recovery in two Phase II asthma trials in patients with a cold or flu infection.'
'A successful outcome from this trial in COVID-19 patients would be a major breakthrough in the fight against this coronavirus pandemic.'
