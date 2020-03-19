StockMarketWire.com - National Express has said it 'still anticipating a small, but positive, cashflow in the coming months', as it puts actions into place to deal with the pressures from coronavirus.
The group confirmed it is currently experiencing different impacts from COVID-19 across its portfolio.
However, the firm said that, while there has been a significant decline in passenger numbers in recent weeks, globally it has taken decisive action and has contractual protections in place to help withstand the downturn.
Specifically, it has taken significant measures to reduce the cost base and protect cash flow; worked closely with contracting authorities and local governments to maintain some payments during the disruption; and ensured significant liquidity headroom in our bank facilities.
The group added that it has 'a diverse portfolio of contracts', many of which provide protections and minimum income guarantees that will help support its cost base in the coming months.
Responses such as by the Spanish Government are also providing significant support to employee costs. Similarly, the UK Government's announcement of access to additional lines of credit for businesses like National Express will only strengthen this position.
The Group was trading strongly in the first two months of the year, with Group revenue up 17% compared to 2019, driven by ALSA up 24%, North America up 15% and the UK up 5%.
In the UK, however, commercial bus revenue, which accounts for 70% of the business' revenue, has so far seen a decline of around 20%.
Coronavirus has also resulted in a 40% decline in OAP passenger numbers. Concession income accounts for 19% of the business' revenue.
