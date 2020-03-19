StockMarketWire.com - Automotive retailer Autotrader said its annual results would be broadly in line with market expectations, but warned it would record operating loss in the range of £6m-to-£7m in the next fiscal year amid actions to mitigate the impact of the virus on its clients,
The company said it would not charge its retailer customers for their advertising packages during April and allow its customers to defer payment of their March advertising costs by 30 days.
'Our board has chosen this approach not in response to immediate pressures on our business, but rather to continue to support an industry that we have supported for the past 40 years, and one which has supported us,' the company said.
'Due to current market conditions we cannot sensibly provide guidance for financial year 2021, however, the actions stated above will result in an operating loss for April in the range of £6m - £7m,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
