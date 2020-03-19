StockMarketWire.com - Online brokerage IG said it had revenue increase by more than fifth in the third quarter of the year, driven by a 'significant' increase in active clients and trading activity.
For the three months to 29 February 2020, Revenue was £139.8m, 29% higher than in the same period in the prior year.
The group served 101,700 OTC leveraged active clients in the quarter, 21% higher than in the same period in the prior year, with average OTC leveraged revenue per client 9% higher than in the prior year, at £1,330. The high level of volatility in the last week of February had continued into March, with revenue in the first 12 trading days of the 61 in the fourth quarter of the year estimated to be around £52m.
At 8:00am: [LON:IGG] Ig Group Holdings PLC share price was +44.7p at 658.9p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: