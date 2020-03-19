StockMarketWire.com - Home builder Crest Nicholson scrapped its final dividend and pulled its guidance on expectations that UK government restrictions to curb the Covid-19 spread would have a 'significant' impact on visitor levels and production capability.
The company said it would cancel its final dividend of 21.8p a share in order to preserve its balance sheet and added that it was suspending all existing financial guidance until both the severity and duration of the COVID-19 impact becomes clearer.
'The company has made arrangements to fully draw its £250m revolving credit facility, resulting in available cash of £185m,' Crest Nicholson said.
At 8:26am: [LON:CRST] Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC share price was -25.3p at 232.5p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
