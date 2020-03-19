StockMarketWire.com - Insurer Direct Line said it had halted its share buyback programme in an effort to preserve its balance sheet amid heightened uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.
'Given the uncertainty as a result of Covid-19 we've taken the prudent decision to pause our share buybacks until the situation becomes clearer,' the company said.
The company also said it estimated lower claims in its motor claims would fall in the short term as the UK government increasingly advised against non-essential travel.
But coronavirus-related travel claims, which had increased to £5m on 15 March from around £1m on 3 March, were likely to increase following further travel restrictions imposed by the Foreign & Commonwealth Office (FCO)
'The group has implemented measures to help mitigate this, including pausing new travel insurance sales and restricting cover for new travel bookings,' Direct Line said.
At 9:01am: [LON:DLG] Direct Line Insurance Group PLC share price was -13.5p at 254.6p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
