StockMarketWire.com - Consumer products group, PZ Cussons, has announced the appointment of a new chief executive officer with effect from May 1, 2020.
Jonathan Myers joins the company as CEO from Avon Products where he has been chief operating officer since 2017.
He spent the first 21 years of his career at Procter & Gamble, where he worked across a range of categories and had extensive experience in Asia, South America and beyond.
At Procter & Gamble he progressed to General Manager, Oral Care and Feminine Care for the Greater China Region, before he moved to Kellogg Company, the US multinational food manufacturing group, where he held a number of senior leadership positions, serving as Managing Director, UK and Ireland from 2012 and then also Vice President, European Markets from 2014.
Caroline Silver will continue to serve as Executive Chair until Mr Myers joins the business.
At 9:13am: [LON:PZC] Pz Cussons PLC share price was -3.3p at 159.7p
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
