UK
24/03/2020 09:30 Flash Services PMI
24/03/2020 09:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI
25/03/2020 07:00 Nationwide HPI m/m
25/03/2020 09:30 Core CPI y/y
25/03/2020 09:30 CPI y/y
25/03/2020 09:30 PPI Input m/m
25/03/2020 09:30 HPI y/y
25/03/2020 09:30 RPI y/y
25/03/2020 09:30 PPI Output m/m
26/03/2020 09:30 Retail Sales m/m
26/03/2020 12:00 MPC Official Bank Rate Votes
26/03/2020 12:00 Monetary Policy Summary
26/03/2020 12:00 MPC Asset Purchase Facility Votes
26/03/2020 12:00 Asset Purchase Facility
26/03/2020 12:00 Official Bank Rate
US
24/03/2020 13:00 S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI y/y
24/03/2020 13:45 Flash Manufacturing PMI
24/03/2020 13:45 Flash Services PMI
24/03/2020 14:00 New Home Sales
24/03/2020 14:00 Richmond Manufacturing Index
25/03/2020 12:30 Core Durable Goods Orders m/m
25/03/2020 12:30 Durable Goods Orders m/m
25/03/2020 13:00 HPI m/m
26/03/2020 12:30 Final GDP q/q
26/03/2020 12:30 Final GDP Price Index q/q
26/03/2020 12:30 Unemployment Claims
26/03/2020 12:30 Goods Trade Balance
26/03/2020 12:30 Prelim Wholesale Inventories m/m
27/03/2020 12:30 Personal Income m/m
27/03/2020 12:30 Personal Spending m/m
27/03/2020 12:30 Core PCE Price Index m/m
27/03/2020 14:00 Revised UoM Inflation Expectations
27/03/2020 14:00 Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment
EU
24/03/2020 08:15 French Flash Services PMI
24/03/2020 08:15 French Flash Manufacturing PMI
24/03/2020 08:30 German Flash Services PMI
24/03/2020 08:30 German Flash Manufacturing PMI
24/03/2020 09:00 Flash Services PMI
24/03/2020 09:00 Flash Manufacturing PMI
24/03/2020 09:00 German Ifo Business Climate
25/03/2020 13:00 Belgian NBB Business Climate
26/03/2020 09:00 Private Loans y/y
26/03/2020 09:00 M3 Money Supply y/y
27/03/2020 07:45 French Prelim CPI m/m
27/03/2020 08:00 Spanish Flash CPI y/y
27/03/2020 09:00 Italian Prelim CPI m/m
JP
24/03/2020 00:30 Flash Manufacturing PMI
24/03/2020 23:50 Monetary Policy Meeting Minutes
25/03/2020 05:00 BOJ Core CPI y/y
25/03/2020 23:50 SPPI y/y
26/03/2020 23:30 Tokyo Core CPI y/y
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com