StockMarketWire.com - South Africa-focused Pan African Resources said all of its operations continued to function as normal, even as it applied risk mitigation measures in the wake of the COVID-19 oubreak.
The company said a range of awareness, risk mitigation and prevention strategies have been rolled out across all of its operations.
'Following the calls by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who declared COVID-19 a national disaster, we have put numerous measures in place to create awareness of the threat and to also combat any spread of the virus,' chief executive Cobus Loots said.
'We have also informed employees of the actions to be taken for prevention and mitigation of COVID-19.'
Pan African Resources said it would continue to monitor the situation.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Find out how to deal online from £1.50 in a SIPP, ISA or Dealing account.
Latest share price and company details: