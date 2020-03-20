StockMarketWire.com - UK infrastructure debt provider GCP Infrastructure said it did not expect its performance to be materially impacted by Covid-19 and government efforts to contain it.
The company said that any potential impact was likely to be limited to short-term reductions in asset performance and the impact of any short-term reductions to electricity prices.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
